Early detection vital, says surgeon

Speaking at a Pinktober gathering this week, CWM Consultant General Surgeon Dr. Ilaitia Delasau urged anyone living with breast cancer or other forms of cancer to seek prompt medical attention at their nearest clinic.

He also highlighted that stigma surrounding cancer continues to discourage many Fijians from seeking care, a recurring concern with serious implications for survival rates and public health.

Dr. Ilaitia Delasau believes many Fijians pretend to be okay, distracting themselves with jokes because facing the truth about their health is far harder.

“Living ignorant of the fact is one of Fiji’s specialties. We love to pretend that everything is okay. It is our strength, but it’s also our weakness. Being honest, being truly honest, is a difficult thing to face. This is why we sway ourselves easily with distractions. We joke a lot around the tanoa bowl because it’s much easier to swallow the bowl of grog than the truth.”

He explains that delaying seeking medical attention complicates the options for a medical solution.

Diagnosed in 2021, Farnia Lord urges the public to make use of the medical help that’s already available.

“I am thankful that I got the guts to go to health centres and they detected all this kind of sickness. But it’s not too late, it’s not the end of the journey.”

With the strong stigma around breast cancer in the country, Farnia advises that it’s not too late, and it’s up to us to make stern decisions and change the narrative around breast cancer.

