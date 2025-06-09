E-ticketing backlash prompts action

file photo - E-ticketing

Vodafone Fiji has assured the government that it is taking steps to fix problems arising from public concerns regarding the e-ticketing card renewal process.

This follows a meeting held yesterday between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica and Vodafone Chief Executive Elenoa Biukoto and Chief Operating Officer Rajnesh Prasad.

The meeting was called after growing public frustration over long queues and delays, including the reported fainting of an elderly person in Nausori.

Kamikamica confirms Vodafone will increase staff at all outlets and is considering the use of larger venues, such as town halls, so people can wait comfortably.

He says Vodafone will also improve signage at all sites to clearly show the card renewal requirements and help prevent people from being turned away.

Priority lines will be introduced for the elderly and persons with disabilities.

Kamikamica confirms that the ministry is working with the Consumer Council of Fiji to monitor the situation and will track the rollout to address emerging issues.

He encourages members of the public to contact Vodafone via the 155 hotline if they experience any difficulties.

Kamikamica assures the public that resolving these issues remains a top government priority.

Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali and the Director of the Digital Government Transformation Office were also part of the meeting.

