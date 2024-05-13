Duo remanded in custody for alleged murder

25-year-old Leone Matai and 43-year-old Semi Tamanivalu

The two men charged for the alleged murder of a 29-year-old man have been further remanded in custody.

43-year-old Semi Tamanivalu and 25-year-old Leone Matai who have been charged with one count each of murder, appeared before Magistrate Lisiate Fotofili in a special sitting at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

The duo were employed as security personnel at a prominent supermarket in main Suva City area, when they allegedly assaulted the victim as they suspected him of stealing.

The victim sustained serious injuries from the alleged assault which resulted in his death, as confirmed in a post-mortem examination.

The alleged incident occurred on May 4.

The accused persons have no previous conviction, and have sought the assistance of the Legal Aid.

The Magistrate says as it is a serious crime, the matter has been transferred to the Suva High Court.

Fotofili reminded the duo to arrange for their sureties as their bail will be determined when they reappear in the High Court on May 24th.