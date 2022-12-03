Dubai 7s: Fiji fails to make Cup playoff

[Source: World 7s Series]

The Fiji Airways Mens 7s side has faced disappointment after being kicked out of the Dubai 7s cup quarter-finals.

Fiji defeated Argentina 17-12 in its last pool match as Joseva Talacolo starred with his match winning try.

But the result was not enough to save the Fijian side having beaten Uruguay 52-0 but then suffered a 24-7 defeat to New Zealand in their second match, Fiji needed to beat Los Pumas 7s by 10 points to progress, but they fell five points short of their target.

Fiji have now failed to qualify for the quarter-finals in three of the last four Dubai tournaments.

Fiji will play for ninth place against Uganda at 5pm.