Dry spell may lead to major water woes this long weekend

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji]

There is a possibility that thousands of residents between the Lami-Suva and Nausori corridors could experience major water supply disruptions this long Easter weekend.

The Water Authority of Fiji said this afternoon that there are reduced raw water levels in the Waimanu River, which is the main source of water for the Tamavua and Waila Water Treatment Plants.

WAF Chief Operating Officer Seru Soderberg says the dry weather conditions experienced in March are continuing and have resulted in low raw water extraction due to falling river levels.

Article continues after advertisement

Soderberg says for March, rainfall recorded in Suva and Nausori was well below the historical level of 440mm, with total rainfall for Suva registered at 157.2mm and Nausori at 140.4mm.



[Source: Water Authority of Fiji]

He says their hydrology reports suggest that over the last three days, the Waimanu River flow has dropped by 80 million liters per day.

The Chief Operating Officer says the WAF team is working to install a temporary coffer dam to sustain water levels in the river, allowing our pumps to continue operating.



[Source: Water Authority of Fiji]

WAF is also urging customers to save water and use it sparingly, as the delivery of clean and safe drinking water is a priority for the company.

Given the situation at hand, the Authority is also urging customers to avoid water usage for car washing, watering of plants and gardens, irrigation of new turf, topping up swimming pools, and washing of hard surfaces, like driveways and footpaths, during this dry spell.