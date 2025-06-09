Drug crisis pushes Police–RFMF response

Police Chief Rusiate Tudravu while addressing the media this morning.

Fiji’s drug crisis is worsening with growing concern that the problem is spiralling out of control.

This has pushed Police and the military to move closer in an effort to strengthen the response.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirms he will hold a joint briefing with the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Ro Jone Kalouniwai on Monday.

There has also been repeated public calls for the RFMF to partner with the Fiji Police Force and take on a stronger role in tackling drugs.

Tudravu said cooperation between Police and the military was not new but the scale of the drug problem now requires a more coordinated response.

He adds that drugs can no longer be addressed by one agency alone, adding that a holistic approach is needed and all support is welcome to curb the spread of illicit drugs across the country.

