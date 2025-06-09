Driver to front court following fatal accident

The driver will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court today

The driver alleged to have caused the death of a woman following a motor vehicle accident in the Northern Division has been charged.

He has been charged with one count of dangerous driving causing death and will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court today.

It is alleged that on Tuesday morning the driver failed to negotiate a bend along Buca Bay Road resulting in an accident that claimed the life of 60- year- old.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.