Driver found dead after river crash

A man has died after his vehicle went off the road near Toge, Ba.

The vehicle landed in the Nacaci River in the early hours of this morning.

Police state the driver was traveling alone toward Nukuloa.

Article continues after advertisement

Fishermen who witnessed the accident rushed to rescue him and took him to Ba Aspen Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police viewed the body at the hospital.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.