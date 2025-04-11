Driver dies following crash

[File Photo]

A man in his 50s is believed to be the country’s latest road fatality victim.

Police say the victim was driving along Kings Road near Naviyago in Lautoka, when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle causing it to veer onto the opposite lane, and collided with a bus.

The victim died at the scene allegedly from injuries sustained in the accident.

A man traveling with the victim was rushed to the Lautoka Aspen Hospital and remains admitted in critical condition.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death as investigations continue.

