Driver admitted after deadly mishap

The driver of the truck carrying logs that caused the death of a man along the Waisali Hill in Savusavu yesterday afternoon is admitted to the hospital.

Police confirmed this morning that the victim is a 40-year-old man.

It says he was cutting grass with five others when he was bumped by a truck driven by a man in his 60s.

The suspect allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road, resulting in the unfortunate accident.

The driver and a second victim remain admitted at the hospital as the investigation continues.

The national road death toll currently stands at 29 compared to 26 for the same period last year.

