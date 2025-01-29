Drainage board tackles flooding issues

The recently established Western Drainage Board is desilting creeks and rivers to address flooding issues in towns and cities across the Western Division.

Board Chair, Vinod Kumar says many areas have not been de-silted for nearly 15 years, leading to significant challenges in completing the work on time.

Kumar says so far they have worked in Maro and Lomawai in Sigatoka, and Navutu and Raviravi in Ba.

[Western Drainage Board Chair Vinod Kumar]

“We’re going to work with the Ministry of Waterways and we’ll get there within maybe three to four years.”

Kumar says they are currently working in Nabuna, Drasa, and Sotovi.