Draft Civil Aviation Bill up for public review

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation will begin public consultations on the draft Civil Aviation Bill 2026 from Monday aiming to modernize Fiji’s 49-year-old Civil Aviation Act and strengthen the country’s aviation framework.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka says the current legislation, along with the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji Act 1979 and the Civil Aviation Reform Act 1999, no longer meets modern aviation safety, regulatory, and operational standards.

He says the draft bill consolidates three existing civil aviation laws including the Civil Aviation Act 1976, Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji Act 1979, and Civil Aviation Reform Act 1999– into a single modern framework.

Gavoka adds the new legislation aims to strengthen aviation safety, improve regulatory efficiency, and align Fiji with international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

“This work will culminate in a new civil aviation bill, which will repeal and replace the existing acts with a single modern piece of legislation. The new bill is designed to provide a comprehensive legal framework for both aviation safety and economic regulation. Ensuring Fiji’s civil aviation system is equipped to meet current and emerging sector demands.”

Gavoka is encouraging public participation to ensure transparency and gather comprehensive feedback from all stakeholders.

The Ministry, in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji, will use the feedback gathered to refine the bill before it is presented to Parliament for approval.

Consultation sessions are scheduled from 8th to 12th December in Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, and Savusavu.

