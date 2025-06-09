Dr Kumar to take PS role

The Public Service Commission has appointed Dr Radika Kumar as the new Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Business Development, with the agreement of the Prime Minister.

PSC Chairman Luke Rokovada said Dr Kumar brings more than 18 years of national, regional and international leadership experience, with strong expertise in economic policy, trade, and evidence-based decision-making.

Dr Kumar holds a PhD in Economics, multiple master’s degrees including an MBA and Big Data and Business Intelligence, and a Certificate in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Oxford.

She has also completed advanced trade and policy training with the World Trade Organisation and other international institutions.

A career public servant, Dr Kumar has served in several Fiji Government ministries and represented the country internationally at the United Nations and the World Trade Organisation in Geneva.

She has also worked with the Commonwealth Secretariat in London in senior advisory roles since 2019.

In a statement, Dr Kumar acknowledged the appointment and expressed excitement to assuming the role.

“My focus will be on building a resilient and globally connected economy where MSMEs thrive, youth and women participate fully, digital innovation drives growth, and all communities urban, rural and island benefit from opportunity. I look forward to working closely with Government, the private sector, civil society, development partners, and all stakeholders to build a better future for current and future generations.”

Dr Kumar will assume office on 4 May 2026, taking over from Mr Peni Sikivou, who has been acting in the role.

