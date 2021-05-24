Home

Dr Isimeli Tukana passes away

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
September 4, 2021 12:43 pm
[Source: Facebook]

The former Head of Wellness and National Adviser for Non-Communicable Disease at the Ministry of Health and Medical Services has passed away today.

Doctor Isimeli Naisoso Tukana’s daughter shared an emotional tribute to her father’s passing on her social media page.

Doctor Tukana was one of Fiji’s health warriors given the passion, dedication and commitment he had while addressing health issues specifically on NCDs.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News understands that he passed away while he was admitted in hospital.

