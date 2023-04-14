DPP fraternizing with the former AG was wrong: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and suspended Director of Public Prosecution Christopher Pryde

This afternoon, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka stated that the decision to suspend Director of Public Prosecution Christopher Pryde was made a long time ago.

Pryde was removed from office yesterday and will be investigated for allegations of misbehavior.

Rabuka says the Constitutional Offices Commission was made aware of the meeting between Pryde and the former Attorney General.

He says this meeting should never have happened.

“People in high office have to be very aware of who is watching what we do, and for the DPP to be seen to be fraternizing with someone high profile, under investigation would not be the right thing for the DPP to have done.”

Rabuka says, for instance, that in his case he tried to avoid the DPP and judges.

The Prime Minister also says he is not aware he is being investigated, as stated by the ODPP in a progress statement on dockets for high-profile individuals yesterday.