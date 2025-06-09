DPM seeks deeper educational and research support

source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji/ Facebook

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, visited the University of Melbourne in Australia where discussions centered on how the University and its Oceania Institute can deepen support for Fiji and the Pacific through education, research, and policy collaboration.

Professor Prasad met with Vice-Chancellor Professor Emma Johnston AO, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Michael Wesley, senior academics, research fellows, and Fijian students currently studying at the university.

The Oceania Institute serves as a key platform for regional engagement, bringing together nearly 200 staff and research students and partnering with more than 60 organisations across the Pacific.

DPM Prasad acknowledged Australia’s important contribution to education and research in Fiji, noting that around 4,500 Fijian students are studying in Australia.

He highlighted that this is “Australia’s century in the Pacific” and highlighted that deeper and more meaningful regional integration will bring wider benefits to the region.

The University of Melbourne reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the Oceania Institute is of practical value to the Pacific and signaled plans to expand its engagement across the region.

Looking ahead, the Ministry of Finance will work with University of Melbourne research fellows on joint studies in priority policy areas including social protection, poverty alleviation, health economics, taxation, and climate change.

This collaboration will provide practical insights and help strengthen Fiji’s economic and fiscal policymaking.

