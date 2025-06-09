DPM Prasad reaffirms government’s support for education

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to advancing Fiji’s education sector, stressing its critical role in driving national progress.

During his visit to Fulton Adventist University College in Sabeto, Nadi today, Professor Prasad assured continued government backing for the institution, including plans to increase funding and support its ambition of achieving full university status.

Addressing students and staff, he encouraged the adoption of critical thinking and the strengthening of intellectual capacity to boost the nation’s competitiveness through quality education.

“I, therefore, encourage Fulton College to continue reviewing and fighting, ensuring the delivery of comprehensive programs to the Pacific. At the same time, I also urge the institution to identify and build upon the areas of which we will fund it. Those unique strengths that can position you as a leader in delivering well-off high-quality education across the Pacific.”

He further assured the college community that government will work closely with its council to revitalize the institution, with initiatives aimed at enhancing workforce competitiveness in the medium and long term by ensuring access to high-quality education and professional training.

Professor Prasad also highlighted the government’s ongoing initiatives to make education more accessible and inclusive.

He noted that through programs such as student debt relief, expanded scholarships, and the Government-led School Initiative, thousands of students and their families have received direct support, enabling greater participation in higher education.

Professor Prasad also urged students to remain determined and actively contribute to national development.

“Be clear, stay focused, never give up. I commend all of you, your parents for your sacrifices, and efforts you make to be part of this nation, this is for the future generations.”

The Deputy Prime Minister called for deeper collaboration between government and educational institutions to ensure a stronger future for Fiji and the Pacific region.

