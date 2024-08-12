DPM Prasad meets World Bank Team

[Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad held a high-level meeting with the World Bank team discussing the potential pathways for Fiji’s economic development.

The World Bank team presented the first Fiji Country Economic Memorandum report, which offers a comprehensive analysis of our economic growth and a suite of policy recommendations.

The team engaged in extensive and productive technical discussions with the Ministry of Finance team throughout the development of this report and acknowledged the ministry’s valuable input.

