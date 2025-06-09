DPM Kamikamica calls for urgent action to support WIM

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communication has called for urgent action to confront the growing challenges facing women in media.

Manoa Kamikamica says the women in media face significant challenges, including online abuse, misinformation, and exclusion from leadership.

Speaking at the first Women in Media Fiji conference in Suva, he warned that the truth is under threat in today’s digital age of fake news, clickbait, and AI-generated content.

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

“The media world is still largely built by men, for men. And yet, time and time again, it is the women who rise above. You do so whilst facing online abuse, threats, and constant demand to be resilient in the face of targeted harassment.”

He highlighted that women journalists continue to lead essential coverage on domestic violence, climate injustice, and corruption despite facing threats and limited opportunities.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s efforts to reform digital laws, strengthen cybersecurity, and protect personal data.

Kamikamica says that rebuilding public trust and supporting ethical journalism must be a shared responsibility.

