DPM calls for global discussion

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has called for discussions around loss and damage to progress.

Kamikamica made the call while chairing the Investment Ministerial Round Table of the World Investment Forum 2023 in the United Arab Emirates.

He adds that the world is looking at the leaders to come forward with new thinking about collaboration, consensus, and crisis management.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

According to the DPM, the leaders cannot afford to let the people down.

The Investment Ministerial Round Table of the World Investment Forum 2023 benefited from the participation of 24 ministers and heads of international organizations.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The ministers debated how to promote and facilitate the financial flows and investment required to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and shared experiences with investment policies.