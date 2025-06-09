DPM backs women journalists

file photo - Women in Media Fiji conference

May your voices grow louder, your impact be deeper, and your truth be more powerful than ever.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Kamoa Kamikamica issued this powerful message of encouragement at the closing of the inaugural Women in Media Fiji conference in Suva yesterday.

He urges stronger protections for women journalists and a renewed commitment to truth and ethics in journalism.

The minister praised the formation of the Women in Media Network, calling it a “bold, inclusive, and transformative” movement.

He acknowledges the unique challenges women in media face, including online abuse, threats, and limited leadership opportunities.

“Because no journalist should have to choose between telling the truth and staying safe. No woman in the media should have to accept abuse as part of doing her job. And no newsroom should be considered excellent if it doesn’t reflect the diversity of communities it serves.”

In his closing remarks, he urged women in media to lead the charge. “When women rise in media, media evolves. And when media is grounded in ethics, democracy endures.”

