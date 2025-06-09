Door for dialogue open, Gavoka tells Joyce Aviation

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Dozens of pilot-training students have been left stranded after the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji declined to renew Joyce Aviation Group’s Aircraft Maintenance Organisation Certificate, forcing the grounding of the company’s aviation school.

Civil Aviation Minister Viliame Gavoka says the move was unavoidable, citing equipment and training standards that no longer meet national aviation safety requirements.

He confirmed that around 34 to 35 TELS-sponsored students and several private trainees can no longer proceed with their flight hours until the operator fixes the issues.

The Minister says the government is now exploring ways to ensure students can eventually continue their training but he stresses the next steps depend entirely on the company.

“It’s a high risk, and unless these shortcomings are corrected, the school will not be allowed to operate those planes… it really hinges on the ability of the provider to ensure the equipment is up to the standards of the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji.”



He says safety cannot be compromised, and operations will remain halted until every requirement is met.

“As a minister, my obligation is to provide safe skies for the people of Fiji… if there are any doubts and they are properly documented, I will say no, you cannot continue to fly.”

CAAF has given Joyce Aviation the opportunity to rectify its deficiencies, but until the organisation meets all safety standards, training flights will remain suspended and students will continue to wait.

