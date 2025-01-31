Don't fall for taxi permit scams

The Land Transport Authority is warning the public to be cautious of scammers posing as LTA officials and offering taxi permits for money.

LTA CEO Irimaia Rokosawa emphasizes that no taxi permits are currently being processed due to an ongoing review.

He urges the public not to engage with these scammers, especially those contacting people via phone or text, as genuine transactions are conducted only at LTA offices.

The LTA will not be responsible for any dealings outside of these official channels.