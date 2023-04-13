Document leak challenges regional security

The government will look into factors challenging regional security following the Pentagon document leak over the weekend.

The leak contained information on security and defence details in the Indo-Pacific region.

There are concerns if this critical information falls into the wrong hands.

Article continues after advertisement



Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka assures that there is nothing to be concerned about as of now.

“Should we be concerned? Not really. For us in the Pacific, we move on as normal, we conduct our affairs, respecting ours and others sovereignty and we play our international relations card as we played all these 50-so years after independence.”

Rabuka determines that this will not deter him from looking into potential regional threats.

“I’m always interested in factors affecting the security of the region, on this particular one – I had not been briefed, I am not aware that there is a concern raised on these leaks of information.”

The leak is being treated seriously by US intelligence agencies, which have launched investigations.