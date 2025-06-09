Doctors seek flexibility to raise health concerns

The Fiji Medical Association is calling for more flexibility for doctors to speak on public health issues and address systemic challenges.

FMA President Dr Alipate Vakamocea pointed out bureaucratic hurdles in public health communication.

He states these obstacles limit doctors’ ability to raise critical health concerns in a timely manner.

FMA President Dr Alipate Vakamocea [file photo]

“We need to start coming out very strongly about issues that affect the public. And in the past, it’s been a bit difficult because all information has to come through the Ministry of Health and get approved by the Permanent Secretary of Health.”

Dr Vakamocea stressed that the association is actively promoting public and professional engagement by raising important health issues in the media, including the declaration of the HIV outbreak and ongoing discussions regarding the agreement between ASPEN and the government.

He adds that the FMA is working to navigate the Health Ministry’s red tape, allowing doctors to engage with the public directly and advocate for necessary reforms without unnecessary bureaucratic delays.

The association aims to tackle long-standing professional and systemic challenges, ensuring that doctors can play a proactive role in improving Fiji’s health sector.

