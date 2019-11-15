Do not let climate change fall to COVID-19: PM

Fiji cannot afford for climate action to fall off from our national agenda – even with the serious health and economic challenges of COVID-19 says the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaking at the Commissioning of a new vetiver grass nursery in Labasa yesterday, Bainimarama says we cannot let climate action to fall casualty to COVID-19.

Bainimarama says climate change – which is Fiji’s greatest threat – did not and has not paused for COVID-19 and a brutal reminder of this was when TC Harold hit Fiji in the midst of the virus outbreak.

He says this goes to show both the urgency and the impact of building our resilience to the rising seas, stronger storms and changing weather patterns.

“Even through the challenge of the corona-virus crisis, Fiji’s priority –– at home and on the world stage –– is focused on a blue and green recovery, meaning a recovery that upholds the stability of our climate as well as the health of our oceans, from the fields of vetiver grass on our shorelines, out to our coastal reefs and on to the high seas.”

Bainimarama reiterates that any effort to recover the Fijian economy cannot excuse a renewed assault on ocean eco-systems adding that no nation –– including Fiji –– can risk returning to over-fishing, to unprotected oceans and to the pollution of our natural environment.

He says we must show the world how sustainable and resilient progress can chart the way forward to brighter days.