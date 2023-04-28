Do not entertain minors warns Driu

[Source: File]

The Fiji Police force is warning nightclubs owner to be mindful of allowing or entertaining minors into the nightclubs.

With the Fiji Finals happening currently, there is always a concern of youngsters visiting night spots after the games.

Assistant Police Commissioner, Livai Driu says the onus is on nightclubs operators as minors below the age of 18 are not allowed to enter nightclubs.

“Our taskforce going to see or find some night clubs owners allowing them to enter, we are going take nightclubs owner to task because according to the law they must be abide and they must not allow”

ACP Driu also stresses the importance of bouncers and security officers in nightclubs to check IDs if they feel suspicious of patrons being underage or minors.