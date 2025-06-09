Ditoka demands accountability in rural spending

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development is under pressure to fix internal gaps and improve how it delivers services.

Minister Sakiasi Ditoka said clearing operational bottlenecks and strengthening accountability must be top priorities as the Ministry plans its 2025–2026 budget.

He reminded staff that every dollar spent must directly benefit rural and maritime communities.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Ditoka pointed to recent audit findings, which exposed weaknesses in procurement, reporting, and internal controls. He said integrity must guide all operations moving forward.

He made the comments while opening the Ministry’s two-day planning workshop in Nadi, where officers from all four divisions gathered to align their targets with national goals.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The team is finalising a new costed operational plan, business plans for each division, and reviewing their long-term strategy.

This includes work on a new National Rural Development Policy.

Ditoka urged staff to take the planning seriously, ask tough questions, and make sure targets, budgets, and timelines are realistic and clear.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.