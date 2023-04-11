Disturbing trend of motorcycle gangs linked to crime

The Minister for Home Affairs has raised concerns about a disturbing trend of motorcycle gangs associated with criminal activity attempting to enter Fiji.

Speaking in Parliament, Pio Tikoduadua confirmed that members of these gangs have been trying to enter the country from either Australia or New Zealand.

Tikoduadua revealed that in 2018 alone, an estimated 11,800 individuals were illegally present in Fiji due to visa overstays.

“Data on denials of entry to Fiji are collected by Immigration Officials at the border and stored in the IBMS. Most denials are at Nadi International Airport, Fiji’s largest port of entry. Denials can be for a range of reasons, including not meeting the correct entry requirements, not being considered genuine visitors, or links to a criminal activity.”

He states this has raised alarm bells about the potential risks posed by motorcycle gangs and their involvement in criminal activities in the country.

Tikoduadua says the influx of motorcycle gangs linked to criminal activity is a cause for concern, as it poses threats to public safety and security.

He has emphasized the need for robust measures to address this issue and safeguard Fiji’s borders from criminal elements attempting to enter the country.

The Minister adds that efforts to tackle this issue are expected to involve heightened border security measures and increased cooperation with international partners to address the entry of motorcycle gangs associated with criminal activities into Fiji.