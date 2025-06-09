Disturbing new trend of admission at St. Giles Hospital

Many patients admitted at St. Giles Hospital are showing a disturbing trend where they are no longer battling with a single condition.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sheetal Singh says there are rising cases of substance abuse now compounded by diseases such as HIV and tuberculosis.

Dr. Singh says this is a new wave of mental health challenges identified since 2023.

“We are seeing a rise in the number of cases who have both substance use disorders and a mental health condition. On top of that, we are treating patients with HIV and tuberculosis.”

She says that cases of drug abuse is no longer limited to men, as they have noted an increase in women being admitted.

Dr. Singh says the issue cuts across all ethnic groups and religious groups.

She further highlights that families must move away from judgment and recognize substance addiction as an illness requiring treatment and support.

“Yes, it is a choice they have made, but now it has become part of an illness where they are addicted and cannot function without the substance.”

Dr. Singh is urging families and communities to step up support systems and education, warning that if the current trends continue, Fiji could lose its future workforce and leaders to substance addiction.

