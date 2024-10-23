Discussions at APO critical for future

Secretary General Dr. Indra Singawinata

Discussions over the next two days of the 65th Asian Productivity Organization Workshop Meeting of Heads of National Productivity Organizations will be crucial for the future of APO.

This is according to secretary general Dr. Indra Singawinata, who emphasizes the importance of the gathering, urging participants to engage in meaningful discussions that could shape the organization’s trajectory.

Dr. Singawinata highlights the significant progress made since the last meeting held in Turkey, specifically in enhancing the impact of three critical APO platforms.

Article continues after advertisement

These include the National Productivity Master Plans, Green Productivity 2.0, and the APO Accreditation Program.

He urges NPO heads to share their insights and feedback throughout the discussions, underscoring the collective responsibility of member countries to drive productivity improvements across the region.

“As these platforms mature and bear fruit, presentation and sharing sessions have been arranged over the next two days to help NPOs better understand and read their benefits. Moving forward, it is envisioned that these three platforms will synergize and reinforce one another, which will strengthen the APO and allow greater productivity growth.”

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica also highlights that since joining, Fiji has benefited immensely from APO’s technical expertise, capacity-building initiatives, and productivity improvement programs across various sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, and public administration.

Kamikamica states that Fiji’s role and participation in the organization have increased.