Discipline and vigilance key this festive season: Naivalarua

The Police Force has been urged to remain disciplined, vigilant, and fully committed to frontline duties as the nation enters the busy festive season.

Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua delivered this message to the officers during the organization’s thanksgiving church service held this morning at the Centenary Church.

Naivalurua reminded officers that their role becomes even more critical at this time of year, as communities prepare for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“I want to urge you all to be keeping the main thing, the main thing. No matter what we do, we don’t ever lose focus on the task at hand.”



The Minister acknowledged the challenges faced by the force in recent months, describing them as testing times that require strong leadership and unwavering dedication.

Naivalarua urged officers to maintain high standards of discipline and professionalism as the public relies on them for safety, reassurance, and stability.

The annual church service brought together officers and senior officials to reflect on the year’s achievements.

Naivalurua expressed gratitude to officers for their dedication, resilience, and service, saying their efforts have allowed the organisation to meet its commitments despite challenges.

He also reiterated the force’s responsibility to protect vulnerable groups.

He called on officers to take a strong stance in addressing issues affecting women and girls, encouraging the organization to tackle these cases head-on.

