Discipline and patience key to financial security: Qereqeretabua

Eta Qereqeretabua. [Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

Real financial security comes from discipline, patience and committing meaningful amounts early.

This was the message shared by 84-year-old Eta Qereqeretabua who is reminding Fijians the importance of saving money for the future.

Speaking to FBC News, the former Hibiscus Queen, and the mother of current Deputy Speaker, Lenora Qereqeretabua, shared how she and her husband decided to start investing money into their savings account since the early 90s.

She says they have seen the benefits of it and also how they started their saving with a huge amount of money.

Qereqeretabua says if Fijians are thinking about their financial future, then they should know that saving small won’t take them far.

She says life has a way of testing families financially, whether through emergencies, children’s needs or supporting grandchildren later on.

She adds that the biggest lesson she learned is that time and commitment matter.

“Because if you want to make an impression on your investment, you have to work on it. You have to do without things.”

Retired banker Tom Ricketts echoes that view, saying long-term investment has provided him with security and flexibility in retirement.

Ricketts, a long-time unit holder at Unit Trust of Fiji, says the recent dividend payouts have shown how savings schemes can support families, especially with rising living costs and expenses like back-to-school shopping.

He says the ability to withdraw funds when needed, while still maintaining long-term savings, makes structured investment options practical for everyday Fijians.

