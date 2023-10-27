Director Environment announces departure

Sandeep Kaur Singh [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Director Environment, Sandeep Kaur Singh has tendered her resignation after a commendable seven-year tenure with the Ministry of Environment and Waterways.

In her official statement, Singh expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her colleagues, past and present, as well as Permanent Secretaries, with a special mention of the current Permanent Secretary, Pita Wise.

She acknowledged the invaluable guidance and unwavering support that she received during her tenure.

Singh also extended her appreciation to the team at the Department of Environment as their collective efforts allowed her to make well-informed decisions aimed at preserving Fiji’s pristine environment and natural beauty.

Reflecting on her departure, Singh expressed her hope that Fiji’s ongoing pursuit of development will be viewed through the lens of environmental sustainability

Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Pita Wise, conveyed his appreciation for Singh’s dedicated contributions.

He noted that Singh consistently displayed professionalism and dedication, even during the transition when the Coalition Government assumed office in December.

During the transition period, Singh will adhere to the standard 30-day notice period, in line with Civil Service guidelines.