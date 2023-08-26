Diplomacy Training educate participants on problem solving

Twenty-one graduates of the Basic Diplomacy Training program are now empowered to address the fundamental necessities of their outer island communities.

This training, conducted by the United Nations Association Fiji and funded by the US Embassy in Fiji.

Dhruv Kalyani, the youngest trainee now has the ability to react at challenging circumstances.

“It is this mindfulness lessons that taught me how to relax in those situation and act accordingly such as act efficiently and effectively when speaking your words out.”

Unwavering commitment, sacrifices and hard work finally paid off for a primary school teacher and a mother of three. ‘

“I had to sacrifice a lot of Saturdays in order to attend the training and for the number of days I have been attending has finally paid off.”

This training is not only enhances their abilities in problem-solving, writing, and public speaking but also opens up new professional horizons for these young individuals.

The 15 week training program enabled the graduates to learn about the art of diplomacy and negotiating with allies and adversaries.

The training program has been supported with a Public Diplomacy Small Grant of $31,000.