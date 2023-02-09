Digital technologies help to expand economic targets: Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica says Fiji need targeted digital capabilities to ‘turbo charge’ and sustain its digital transformation journey.

He says digital tools and technologies will need to be designed, maintained, and enhanced by individuals to align with evolving needs.

Kamikamica says the rise of the digital economy has brought about many benefits for Fiji, including increased job opportunities, improved access to goods and services, and a boost to the country’s overall economic growth.

“As I had mentioned earlier, at the end of the day, digital tools and technologies will need to be designed, maintained, and enhanced by individuals to align to evolving needs.”



Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica.

Kamikamica adds that digital technologies have made it possible for businesses to reach new markets, and for consumers to access a wider range of products at competitive prices.