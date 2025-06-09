Digital access expanded in Namosi

[Photo: Fiji Government]

Four rural villages in Namosi now have satellite internet access following the commissioning of a Starlink connectivity set at Waivaka Village, under the Government’s Universal Service satellite community WiFi project.

The initiative, led by Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua, aims to close long-standing digital access gaps in rural and maritime communities as part of the National Digital Strategy.

This rollout covers the villages of Waivaka, Narukunibua, Nasigatoka, and Namosi, marking the first sites under this phase of the project, which seeks to expand reliable internet access beyond urban centres.

Minister Naivalurua says the government has prioritised digital inclusion, recognising that connectivity is essential for education, healthcare, business activity, and family connections.

He adds that improved connectivity will allow students to access online learning, support local businesses in reaching wider markets, and strengthen access to essential public services.

During the commissioning, Waivaka villagers engaged directly with the Minister and visiting officials, raising questions about the use, benefits, and long-term impact of the Starlink installation.

Naivalurua emphasized that the focus is not only on providing connectivity but also on ensuring it translates into opportunity, empowerment, and long-term community development.

