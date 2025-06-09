Digital abuse driving Fiji’s new wave of domestic violence

Digital abuse is rising sharply in Fiji, with over 95 percent of service providers reporting an increase, and nearly 90 percent of domestic violence cases now involving a digital component.

UN Resident Coordinator Dirk Wagener says technology-facilitated gender-based violence is growing faster than laws and services can respond.

Wagener highlighted that online abuse can spill into the real world, causing stalking, threats, and even femicide.

He adds that the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign provides an opportunity to raise awareness and promote prevention.

“Integrate digital safety into GBV services and build specialized institutions, including Fiji’s Online Safety Commission. We partner with schools, young people, and parents to promote digital rights and online safety. However, policymakers must act now to enforce laws, support survivors, and hold perpetrators accountable.”

Wagener stressed that technology platforms must be safer, and frontline services need sustained investment to protect women, girls, and gender-diverse persons.

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says this year’s campaign, themed Support the Survivor, Report the Abuse, and End Impunity Online and Offline, focuses on strengthening community engagement.

“Our efforts during these 16 days of activism and beyond underscore that prevention, protection, and accountability are not optional.”

The campaign makes clear that prevention, protection, and accountability are essential for a fair and just Fiji.

