Diaspora no longer a side event: Dr. Korovavala

The Fijian diaspora will play a central role in all of Fiji’s diplomatic missions across the world.

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr Lesi Korovavala says the coalition government has formally recognized the diaspora as a cornerstone of Fiji’s foreign policy.

Dr. Korovavala stressed this during his address in Australia, highlighting that the Prime Minister, who is also the Minister for Foreign Affairs, has taken swift and decisive action in this regard.

He further reveals the Ministry is actively ensuring that all of Fiji’s missions worldwide are fully informed and engaged in this initiative.

“At the moment there is brief now for all heads of missions on their responsibilities for diaspora. It’s no longer a side event, it’s no longer after fold but it’s one of the priorities briefs for all heads of missions.”

Dr Korovavala adds the Ministry is in the process of developing both a diaspora policy and a migration policy, in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He adds the Ministry is actively pursuing the appointment of Honorary Consuls, individuals who will collaborate closely with high commissions.