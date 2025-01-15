Diabetes misconception amongst youths a concern

[Source: Cape Cod Healthcare]

Misconceptions amongst children and youths about diabetes being a disease for the elderly is concerning.

Diabetes Fiji Chief Executive Marawa Kini says that younger people are highly susceptible being exposed to the risks of diabetes if this narrative continues.

Kini states they are taking a proactive step to ensure this misconception is eliminated so that the younger population can take control of their lifestyle and health.

Currently the youngest person diagnosed with diabetes is a four-year-old.

“Like I’ve said earlier, in terms of, you know, for schools, that diabetes is not just a disease for the elderly. It’s an increasing rate of children and young adults, as we call for educating communities, emphasize the importance of early detection and healthy living.”

Kini adds they want to create a youth-focused campaign emphasizing prevention and healthy eating.

In 2023, every one in three Fijians were living with diabetes.