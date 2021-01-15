Home

Diabetes is costly – Dr Delasau

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 22, 2021 6:58 am

Diabetes is costly if we do not look after our health.

Colonial War Memorial Hospital General Surgeon Dr Ilaitia Delasau says families can spend thousands of dollars on medical treatment, food and mobility devices for Diabetes patients.

Dr Delasau says they operate on diabetic people daily and this could be avoided if people take good care of their diet.

“I want to change that mentality I want us to have small food portions but more exercise, because that is the key factor why there are so many diabetics in Fiji, because we eat too much. Our diet is changing, there is a lot of processed foods, fewer greens, fewer vegetables, and there is more fast food, so we need to exercise more.”

Dr Delasau says apart from excessive sugar intake, lifestyle and excess food are also some major contributors to diabetes.

15 percent of the country’s adult population suffer from diabetes.

