DHL opens new facility in Nadi

[File Photo]

DHL Express Fiji has opened its new gateway in Nadi.

The new 1500-square-meter facility was opened by the CEO of DHL Express Asia Pacific, Ken Lee.

DHL Fiji Country Manager Sarvesh Devan says the facility is not only important to Fiji but also facilitates trade within the Pacific Islands.

He says Fiji, being the hub, looks after the 11 Pacific Island countries.

He says with the growing demands of customer shipments to handle, it was only a matter of time before a new facility was established.

Devan says the facility allows for increased courier activity and faster processing times.