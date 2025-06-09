DFAT to provide new CWMH masterplan next year

[file photo]

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is expected to provide the new Colonial War Memorial Hospital masterplan next year.

This has been confirmed by Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu.

The Minister says the new masterplan will determine whether there is a need to relocate the hospital to a new site or refurbish the current building.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds, as of now, works are in place to ensure all essential services are maintained or continue to function, such as water, electricity and fire safety.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.