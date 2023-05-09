Development projects improve lives of Beqa Islanders

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Students of Beqa Yanuca Secondary School in the province of Rewa now have access to clean and safe drinking water and an improved and safer route to get to school daily.

This follows the handover of an ecological purification water system and the completion of a footpath.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Sakiasi Ditoka says it is important that the government fulfills the needs of our children.

Ditoka visited the villages of Raviravi and Nawaisomo in Beqa last Friday to formally handover the projects and also meet and speak with the villagers on the island.

He also commissioned the Beqa Nursing Station Access Project during the visit.

The projects were completed by the Ministry under its Community Access Roads, Footpaths and Footbridges and High Risk Water Programmes which cost more than $89,000.