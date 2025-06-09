Development plan depends on action, says Prasad

Aerial shot of Suva City. [File Photo]

The National Development Plan risks failing without strong implementation, warns Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

Opening the second National Development Plan 2025-2029 Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Workshop at Suvavou House this morning, he says underused government funds remain a major challenge.

Professor Prasad noted that unspent budgets waste intended benefits while overspending increases deficits or borrowing.

He says ministries must coordinate to ensure timely delivery, citing NGO grants requiring legal vetting and school construction needing cooperation across health, education and public works.

The workshop aims to strengthen understanding and coordination to ensure projects are delivered on time and within budget.

“At the end of the day, it’s the people who miss out on it. So the success of any budget depends not only on how smartly we can allocate expenditure but on its effective execution. So your role, again, I want to emphasize is very critical.”

The three- and five-year segments of the plan, Prof Prasad states, focuses on returning to basics while empowering Fijians through unity and ensuring no one is left behind.

Implementation books now outline outputs, responsible agencies, timelines, costs, and performance indicators, providing a clear roadmap for accountability and measurable progress.

Professor Prasad emphasized practical, results-driven action, citing rural communities where basic infrastructure such as house wiring has remained incomplete despite available budgets.

He called for ambitious, integrated and cohesive efforts, underlining that budget execution and timely implementation are as critical as policy design.

Partnerships with NGOs, development partners and the private sector are key to strengthening national systems and ensuring national ownership.

Government Chief Policy Advisor Dr Neelesh Gounder says the National Development Plan was shaped through extensive consultations, engaging 21,000 people nationwide, political parties, religious leaders and civil society organizations.

“All the ministries and agencies are required to implement those policies and strategies, whatever is in your mandate and jurisdiction. That is a requirement as endorsed by Cabinet. Chapter 9 of the NDP talks about robust implementation, monitoring and evaluation framework.”

The workshop seeks to turn strategies into measurable results, ensuring the National Development Plan improves daily lives, strengthens communities and makes government delivery accountable and effective.

