Deportations rise amid visa breaches and overstays

Eighteen foreign nationals have been deported so far this financial year for overstaying visas or breaching immigration rules.

Deportation figures have steadily increased over the past few years, with 44 removals in 2023-2024 and 74 last year.

Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto says these removals are part of ongoing efforts to uphold the law.

Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto.

Naupoto states that deportation is often the next step when people fail to comply with instructions from immigration authorities.

“Basically, when you’re given instructions from immigration to leave the country because you’ve been overstaying, for example, or your visa work permit had expired, if you do not follow, usually deportation is the next thing that happens.”

Naupoto also states that some deportees are involved in criminal activities, including drug offences.

“Sometimes some of those get to be deported however we prefer that people go out voluntarily because it’s quite expensive to deport these people.”

Deportations are rising this year, with Minister Naupoto warning that ignoring immigration instructions can lead to serious consequences, while urging voluntary compliance over forced removal.

