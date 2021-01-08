Dengue fever now in Central and West

Dengue fever is on the rise in the Central and Western Divisions says the Health Ministry.

This comes as the Health Ministry’s surveillance system has recently reported an increase in dengue and dengue-like illness in the two divisions.

The Ministry of Health is conducting further laboratory tests for confirmation and is urging Fijians to be alert.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says cases are more prevalent this time of year because of the rainy season

Dr Waqaainabete says the Ministry is currently undertaking spraying in several parts of the Central and Western Division.

“I urge all the doctors out there whether they practice in private or public system that if they come across any dengue or dengue-like disease to notify the ministry.”

The private practitioners have confirmed that the majority of the blood samples sent for testing have come out positive for dengue with an average of at least three cases every day.