Defamatory remarks tops complaint list

The majority of the complaints received by the Online Safety Commission to date is in relation to defamatory remarks.

Acting Online Safety Commissioner Tajeshwari Devi highlighted this while presenting submissions on the Convention on Cybercrime before the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense.

Devi says the number of complaints continue to increase.

“We have received 3000 plus complaints till date from 2019 noting that the number of complaints that we have been receiving till date is the highest statistics as I would say would be defamation, defamatory comments or posts that is happening on the social media platform especially on platform facebook.”

Devi adds they have also received complaints relating to other social media platforms.

“Now increasingly they are shifting to Tik Tok so a lot of complaints that OSC is receiving is either the videos that are created on the platform. The nature of the complaints mostly are cyber bullying. Image based abuse has a low percentage however it’s noted that individual do not actually want to lodge the complaint.”

Devi adds they are also in the process of reviewing the Online Safety Act 2018 to provide further protection to individuals from online abuse.