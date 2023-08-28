Decrease noted in crimes against women and children

Crimes against women and children continue to be of concern, as according to police, the July statistics show that the perpetrators were mostly male family members.

According to the police, they recorded 79 percent assault-related offences and 21 percent of sexual offences.

Acting Police Commissioner, Juki Fong Chew says 50 percent of the incidents occurred between Saturday and Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that 11 percent of the violence against women happened in Nausori, nine percent in Korovou in Tailevu, and seven percent in Raiwaqa, Suva.

There were 168 female victims.



Acting Police Commissioner, Juki Fong Chew.

Fong Chew says they noted a 24 percent reduction in crimes against women.

He says crimes against children decreased by 19 percent; however, nine cases were domestic-related.

There were 140 child victims, and 41 percent of the incidents happened along the Valelevu, Nabua, Lami, and Navua corridors.