Decisive actions needed against human trafficking

Human trafficking and child labour are complex issues that require immediate and decisive action.

While speaking to FBC News, the Executive Director for Fiji Women’s Rights Movement, Nalini Singh, says the government and relevant stakeholders need to play their part by taking punitive action against perpetrators.

Singh says while awareness around human trafficking and child labor has increased, significant gaps still exist.

She says that it is vital to have clear laws and policies to ensure people’s safety.

“I’m glad that the state has taken sort of a stronger stand in terms of defining trafficking as an issue, child labor as an issue, and working towards working with wider stakeholders to create awareness and make sure we take action.”

Singh adds that addressing human trafficking and child labor requires a holistic approach that will ensure the safeguarding of people human rights.

The Chief of Party of Pacific Rise -Combating Trafficking in Persons, Dr. Ellen Boccuzzi claims that even parents and family members are involved in human trafficking.

“It’s important that all employers abide by labor laws and that children who are not of legal age to work are not made to work. We have clear laws on that and it’s important that we protect children’s rights, that we protect their rights of workers and ensure that children are in school”

She adds that they are working with the government and relevant stakeholders to ensure the placement of legal frameworks and trafficking task forces in order to curb the issue.